Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of ACHC opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

