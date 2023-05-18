Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 360 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

