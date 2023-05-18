TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of TriNet Group worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 344.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,642,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Trading Up 1.2 %

TNET opened at $91.95 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. StockNews.com began coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

