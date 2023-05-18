Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trinity Industries Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

