Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 113,973 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,818,842 shares in the company, valued at $134,493,880.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,669,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,807,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

