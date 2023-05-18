UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,849 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $24,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $372,837.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,725.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,575 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,523 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Trading Up 2.9 %

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.12. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

