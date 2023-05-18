UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 5.43% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $67.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $423.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

