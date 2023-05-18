UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

