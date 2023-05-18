UBS Group AG Purchases 198,231 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 198,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $25,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

BEN stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

