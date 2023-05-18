UBS Group AG Purchases 241,924 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3,630.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,216,000 after purchasing an additional 867,806 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $36,263,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

