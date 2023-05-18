Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.62. Ucommune International shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 60,342 shares.

Ucommune International Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ucommune International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.55% of Ucommune International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

