Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

