Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of RARE stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $197,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock valued at $418,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Stories

