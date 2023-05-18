Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,204,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,763,959 shares in the company, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $1,204,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,763,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,676,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Price Performance

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

U stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

