Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2,233.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Valley National Bancorp worth $56,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after acquiring an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 2,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,643.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,711 shares of company stock worth $126,452. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Stories

