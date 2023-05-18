Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 123 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,313,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $620,563. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com began coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

