Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth about $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,535 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 2.7 %

PL opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.69. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

