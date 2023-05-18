Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 333,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

