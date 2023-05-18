Van ECK Associates Corp Has $218,000 Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after acquiring an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after acquiring an additional 179,300 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 121.05%.

MGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

