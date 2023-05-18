Van ECK Associates Corp Has $233,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,630,000 after buying an additional 266,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 11.9 %

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

