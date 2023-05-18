Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $221,000 Investment in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 55.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,556,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,428,000 after purchasing an additional 913,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after purchasing an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

