Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,105 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMND opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays increased their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

