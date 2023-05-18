Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Trading Up 2.3%

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 86,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 604,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

