Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,707 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Johnson Controls International worth $58,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

