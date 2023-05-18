Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Colliers International Group worth $51,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIGI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.25. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

