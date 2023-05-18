Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Globe Life worth $48,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,125 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,960. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

