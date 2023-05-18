Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $49,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $2,062.01 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,077.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,797.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,614.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

