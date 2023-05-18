Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $58.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $58,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $13,729,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 216,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.9 %

SEE stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

