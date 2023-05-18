Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $56,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 512,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

