Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 108,435 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,435 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Edison International worth $49,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.