Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,052 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $54,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $180.24. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

