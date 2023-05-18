Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,159 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $48,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

