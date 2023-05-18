Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,660,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,348,000 after buying an additional 1,313,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,033,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after buying an additional 997,989 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEF opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.10. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.239 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.