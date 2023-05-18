Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

