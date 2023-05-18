Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Up 2.4 %

WLK stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.93. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

