Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,206 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.6 %

WY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

