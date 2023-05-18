William J. Sandborn Sells 3,487 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $127,170.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,123.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

