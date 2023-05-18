WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 207,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 478,909 shares.The stock last traded at $27.43 and had previously closed at $27.55.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSOE. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 23.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11,133.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth $256,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.