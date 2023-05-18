WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Purchases $109,760.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. Research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

