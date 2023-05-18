Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after acquiring an additional 935,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

