Xenon Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.
Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,811,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,480,000 after purchasing an additional 820,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after purchasing an additional 738,566 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 556,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after purchasing an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
XENE opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.
