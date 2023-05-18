ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 767,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,055,000 after buying an additional 296,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ZI opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

