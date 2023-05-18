Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $472.54

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.54 and traded as low as $463.90. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $463.90, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.77.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.