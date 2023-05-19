14,178 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

