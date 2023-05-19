14,262 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 90.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $29.31 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

