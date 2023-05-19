146,087 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of M opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

