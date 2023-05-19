187,016 Shares in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 187,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Equity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.70 per share, with a total value of $55,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,159.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Craig L. Anderson sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $51,312.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,660 shares of company stock valued at $195,396 and have sold 3,804 shares valued at $113,606. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

