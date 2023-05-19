25,353 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,353 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,711 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,360 shares of company stock worth $12,045,086. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $60.26 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

