31,693 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,717 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 205,135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,299 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 225,599 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

