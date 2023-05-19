31,693 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

